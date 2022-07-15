Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Philly starting at $189K

Whether you're on the hunt or just enjoy judging someone else's house, here are five homes for sale in Philly right now.

Why we love it: Recently renovated, this three-bed comes with fresh finishes, a white kitchen and new hardwoods.

Neighborhood: Germantown

Germantown Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,164 square feet

Remy Pizzichini at Compass Pennsylvania, LLC Features: Fenced-in yard, beautiful wainscoting throughout, tons of natural light

Why we love it: From the open layout to the Nest thermostat, all of the thoughtful details make this home a standout.

Neighborhood: Point Breeze

Point Breeze Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,064 square feet

Jimmy Caraway at Redfin Features: Finished basement, updated bathroom, small outdoor space.

Photo courtesy of Redfin

Why we love it: The star of this show is the kitchen, which features white upper and navy lower cabinets, butcher block counters, gorgeous tile backsplash and gold pulls.

Neighborhood: Fishtown

Fishtown Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,012 square feet

Scott Scuderi at Keller Williams Philly Features: Updated modern bathrooms, light-filled interior, fully renovated

Why we love it: This house strikes the right balance of old and new, with its original hardwood floors and stair railings and modern kitchen and baths.

Neighborhood: Fairmount

Fairmount Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,936 square feet

Andrew Black at Redfin Features: Architectural charm, newer cooling and heating systems, beautiful windows

Photo courtesy of Redfin

Why we love it: Exposed beams and brick, 18-foot ceilings, skyline views, a gourmet kitchen and an open living area make this an entertainer's dream.

Neighborhood: Bella Vista

Bella Vista Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,874 square feet

Nicolette Dubrow at Compass Features: Designated parking, modern industrial vibe, polished concrete floors

Photo courtesy of Nicolette Dubrow