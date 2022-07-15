Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Philly starting at $189K
Whether you're on the hunt or just enjoy judging someone else's house, here are five homes for sale in Philly right now.
6327 N. Lambert St. — $189,000
Why we love it: Recently renovated, this three-bed comes with fresh finishes, a white kitchen and new hardwoods.
- Neighborhood: Germantown
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,164 square feet
- Listed by: Remy Pizzichini at Compass Pennsylvania, LLC
- Features: Fenced-in yard, beautiful wainscoting throughout, tons of natural light
1918 Wilder St. — $290,000
Why we love it: From the open layout to the Nest thermostat, all of the thoughtful details make this home a standout.
- Neighborhood: Point Breeze
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,064 square feet
- Listed by: Jimmy Caraway at Redfin
- Features: Finished basement, updated bathroom, small outdoor space.
863 Mercer St. — $425,000
Why we love it: The star of this show is the kitchen, which features white upper and navy lower cabinets, butcher block counters, gorgeous tile backsplash and gold pulls.
- Neighborhood: Fishtown
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,012 square feet
- Listed by: Scott Scuderi at Keller Williams Philly
- Features: Updated modern bathrooms, light-filled interior, fully renovated
894 N. 25th St. — $599,000
Why we love it: This house strikes the right balance of old and new, with its original hardwood floors and stair railings and modern kitchen and baths.
- Neighborhood: Fairmount
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,936 square feet
- Listed by: Andrew Black at Redfin
- Features: Architectural charm, newer cooling and heating systems, beautiful windows
1101 Washington Ave. #515 — $615,000
Why we love it: Exposed beams and brick, 18-foot ceilings, skyline views, a gourmet kitchen and an open living area make this an entertainer's dream.
- Neighborhood: Bella Vista
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,874 square feet
- Listed by: Nicolette Dubrow at Compass
- Features: Designated parking, modern industrial vibe, polished concrete floors
