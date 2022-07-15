13 mins ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Philly starting at $189K

Brianna Crane
1101 Washington Ave #515 dining room
1101 Washington Ave. #515. Photo courtesy of Nicolette Dubrow

Whether you're on the hunt or just enjoy judging someone else's house, here are five homes for sale in Philly right now.

6327 N. Lambert St. — $189,000

Why we love it: Recently renovated, this three-bed comes with fresh finishes, a white kitchen and new hardwoods.

  • Neighborhood: Germantown
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,164 square feet
  • Listed by: Remy Pizzichini at Compass Pennsylvania, LLC
  • Features: Fenced-in yard, beautiful wainscoting throughout, tons of natural light
1918 Wilder St. — $290,000

Why we love it: From the open layout to the Nest thermostat, all of the thoughtful details make this home a standout.

  • Neighborhood: Point Breeze
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,064 square feet
  • Listed by: Jimmy Caraway at Redfin
  • Features: Finished basement, updated bathroom, small outdoor space.
Photo courtesy of Redfin
Photo courtesy of Redfin
philly rowhome kitchen
Photo courtesy of Redfin
863 Mercer St. — $425,000

Why we love it: The star of this show is the kitchen, which features white upper and navy lower cabinets, butcher block counters, gorgeous tile backsplash and gold pulls.

  • Neighborhood: Fishtown
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,012 square feet
  • Listed by: Scott Scuderi at Keller Williams Philly
  • Features: Updated modern bathrooms, light-filled interior, fully renovated
894 N. 25th St. — $599,000

Why we love it: This house strikes the right balance of old and new, with its original hardwood floors and stair railings and modern kitchen and baths.

  • Neighborhood: Fairmount
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,936 square feet
  • Listed by: Andrew Black at Redfin
  • Features: Architectural charm, newer cooling and heating systems, beautiful windows
829 n 25th exterior
Photo courtesy of Redfin
894 N. 25th St. entry
Photo courtesy of Redfin
894 N. 25th St. kitchen
Photo courtesy of Redfin
1101 Washington Ave. #515 — $615,000

Why we love it: Exposed beams and brick, 18-foot ceilings, skyline views, a gourmet kitchen and an open living area make this an entertainer's dream.

  • Neighborhood: Bella Vista
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,874 square feet
  • Listed by: Nicolette Dubrow at Compass
  • Features: Designated parking, modern industrial vibe, polished concrete floors
1101 Washington Ave. #515
Photo courtesy of Nicolette Dubrow
1101 Washington Ave. #515 kitchen
Photo courtesy of Nicolette Dubrow
