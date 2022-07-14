Pennsylvania funds three new state parks

Pennsylvania's state park system is getting bigger.

Driving the news: Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Twitter Tuesday that the state's $42.3 billion budget deal will fund three new state parks.

Pennsylvania's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is getting $56 million to specifically go toward projects to develop the new parks, Elizabeth Rementer, a spokesperson for Wolf, told the Capital-Star.

The intrigue: The governor didn't offer any details about where the new state parks would be located, or when they might officially be part of the state's 121-park system.

But DCNR secretary Cindy Adams Dunn hinted in an interview with the Inquirer that one could be located within the Philadelphia region.

The bottom line: Dunn said official announcements will likely come this fall.