6 hours ago - Things to Do
Pennsylvania funds three new state parks
Pennsylvania's state park system is getting bigger.
Driving the news: Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Twitter Tuesday that the state's $42.3 billion budget deal will fund three new state parks.
- Pennsylvania's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is getting $56 million to specifically go toward projects to develop the new parks, Elizabeth Rementer, a spokesperson for Wolf, told the Capital-Star.
The intrigue: The governor didn't offer any details about where the new state parks would be located, or when they might officially be part of the state's 121-park system.
- But DCNR secretary Cindy Adams Dunn hinted in an interview with the Inquirer that one could be located within the Philadelphia region.
The bottom line: Dunn said official announcements will likely come this fall.
