Readers write in: Father's Day lessons

This week, we asked you to share "1 big thing" you learned from your fathers (or father figures). So many of your responses touched our hearts.

"Stop looking for others' love and validation — it means nothing unless you first believe in yourself." — Jake M.

"My father taught me to never pass up an opportunity to help another person, even a stranger." — Jim D.

Jim D. "Be generous with your money and time. Always help those in need." — Kurt B.

"Always leave a place better than when you arrived." — Diane B.

"Don't spend more than you earn" — Bonnie B.

"My dad Mike — a craftsman, librarian, and union steward — taught me the value of being soft. To read poetry, to watch birds, to plant flowers tightly in soil but water them tenderly, and to love fully as an act of resistance." —Eleanor B.

👏 Thanks to everyone who shared responses and happy Father's Day to all the dads out there!