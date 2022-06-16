2 major lessons we learned from our dads ahead of Father's Day

We're sharing "1 big thing" we learned from our fathers and we want to hear from you too.

Why it matters: Father's Day is Sunday!

Send us your responses at [email protected] . If we get enough of them, we'll include the most enlightening ones in our Friday newsletter.

. If we get enough of them, we'll include the most enlightening ones in our Friday newsletter. Remember: Our thing is brevity. So please keep your responses to one lesson and one sentence.

What Taylor learned: Allow yourself to change. It's necessary to grow.

My father, Rahman Sharif, had about three careers over his lifetime and somewhere in between, self-published two books. He showed me the importance of never limiting yourself.

He gave me (some) patience, my love of bean pies, and my face (Sorry Mom, his genes took over).

What Mike learned: Life is complicated but do the right thing.