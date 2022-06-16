12 mins ago - Things to Do

2 major lessons we learned from our dads ahead of Father's Day

Mike D'Onofrio
Animated gif of the word "Dad" being written.
Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

We're sharing "1 big thing" we learned from our fathers and we want to hear from you too.

Why it matters: Father's Day is Sunday!

  • Send us your responses at [email protected]. If we get enough of them, we'll include the most enlightening ones in our Friday newsletter.
  • Remember: Our thing is brevity. So please keep your responses to one lesson and one sentence.

What Taylor learned: Allow yourself to change. It's necessary to grow.

  • My father, Rahman Sharif, had about three careers over his lifetime and somewhere in between, self-published two books. He showed me the importance of never limiting yourself.
  • He gave me (some) patience, my love of bean pies, and my face (Sorry Mom, his genes took over).

What Mike learned: Life is complicated but do the right thing.

  • My dad, Larry D'Onofrio Jr., is a hard worker who showed me the importance of supporting those you love.
  • He taught me that family is paramount, and gave me confidence and my sense of humor.
avatar

