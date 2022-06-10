4 major events in Philadelphia this weekend
🎊 Odunde, the largest African American festival in the country, returns in-person for the first time since the pandemic this Sunday from 10am-8pm.
- It'll span 18th-24th Streets along South Street, and 23rd and Naudain Streets to Grays Ferry Avenue and Christian Street.
- Enjoy live entertainment and more than 100 vendors providing food, drinks and arts and crafts, among other things.
🛤️ Rail Park Block Party kicks off this Saturday from 2-8pm. The Spring Arts District's Noble Street closes down for the free block party. There will be live music, art installations, and guided meditation.
🌷The Philadelphia Flower Show is back for the second year in South Philly at FDR Park, starting Saturday from 10am-8pm. It runs for a week.
- You can buy tickets at the gate or on the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society website. Prices range from $25 to $50, depending on age. Packages are also available.
❤️ The free LoveFromPhilly Festival comes to the Ben Franklin Parkway this Saturday from noon-10pm with live performances, film screenings, and food vendors.
- Performances include Cosmo Baker, Rich Medina, and West Philly Orchestra
