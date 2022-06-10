4 major events in Philadelphia this weekend

🎊 Odunde, the largest African American festival in the country, returns in-person for the first time since the pandemic this Sunday from 10am-8pm.

It'll span 18th-24th Streets along South Street, and 23rd and Naudain Streets to Grays Ferry Avenue and Christian Street.

Enjoy live entertainment and more than 100 vendors providing food, drinks and arts and crafts, among other things.

🛤️ Rail Park Block Party kicks off this Saturday from 2-8pm. The Spring Arts District's Noble Street closes down for the free block party. There will be live music, art installations, and guided meditation.

🌷The Philadelphia Flower Show is back for the second year in South Philly at FDR Park, starting Saturday from 10am-8pm. It runs for a week.

You can buy tickets at the gate or on the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society website. Prices range from $25 to $50, depending on age. Packages are also available.

❤️ The free LoveFromPhilly Festival comes to the Ben Franklin Parkway this Saturday from noon-10pm with live performances, film screenings, and food vendors.