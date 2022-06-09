3 happy hour specials to try in Philadelphia

Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal? Here are a few happy hour specials in Philadelphia you can take advantage of this week.

Happy hour is from 5-7pm on Monday through Friday. You can get a burger and beer for $10, plus appetizers for $8 or less and a number of other discounted drink specials.

Photo courtesy of Bud & Marilyn's

On weekdays from 4-6:30pm get $4 draft beer, $5 house red and white wine, $6 well mixed drinks, and more.

Photo courtesy of Butcher Bar

Get $3 Bud Lights, $5 mixed drinks and house wine, and $12 Bud Light pitchers and small cheese pizza from 4-7pm on weekdays.

Photo courtesy of Top Tomato Bar & Pizza

