3 happy hour specials to try in Philadelphia
Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal? Here are a few happy hour specials in Philadelphia you can take advantage of this week.
1. Bud & Marilyn's
Happy hour is from 5-7pm on Monday through Friday. You can get a burger and beer for $10, plus appetizers for $8 or less and a number of other discounted drink specials.
- Address: 1234 Locust St.
2. Butcher Bar
On weekdays from 4-6:30pm get $4 draft beer, $5 house red and white wine, $6 well mixed drinks, and more.
- Address: 2034 Chestnut St.
3. Top Tomato Bar & Pizza
Get $3 Bud Lights, $5 mixed drinks and house wine, and $12 Bud Light pitchers and small cheese pizza from 4-7pm on weekdays.
- Address: 116 S. 11th St.
