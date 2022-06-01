Water shutoffs to resume in Philly in July

Philadelphia announced new water shutoff policies raising the threshold for eligibility Tuesday, more than a month before its pandemic moratorium is set to expire.

Why it matters: The upcoming policies will reduce accounts eligible for shutoffs from roughly 70,000 to about 20,000, according to the city.

Details: The level of delinquency that triggers a shutoff notice will be raised from $150 to $1,000 after July 18, when the moratorium is lifted.

Customers already enrolled in support programs Tiered Assistance Program (TAP) and Senior Citizen Discount are exempt from shutoffs.

Customers who've already applied for customer assistance are also exempt.

What they're saying: Philadelphia officials told reporters the city will use internal data through other low-income assistance programs to provide additional exemptions to specific households.

They mentioned those who've received Medicaid or homeless prevention services within the past year.

Other help: Residents with overdue water bills may be eligible up to $5,000 through a statewide COVID-19 relief program, the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program.