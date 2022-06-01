Water shutoffs to resume in Philly in July
Philadelphia announced new water shutoff policies raising the threshold for eligibility Tuesday, more than a month before its pandemic moratorium is set to expire.
Why it matters: The upcoming policies will reduce accounts eligible for shutoffs from roughly 70,000 to about 20,000, according to the city.
Details: The level of delinquency that triggers a shutoff notice will be raised from $150 to $1,000 after July 18, when the moratorium is lifted.
- Customers already enrolled in support programs Tiered Assistance Program (TAP) and Senior Citizen Discount are exempt from shutoffs.
- Customers who've already applied for customer assistance are also exempt.
What they're saying: Philadelphia officials told reporters the city will use internal data through other low-income assistance programs to provide additional exemptions to specific households.
- They mentioned those who've received Medicaid or homeless prevention services within the past year.
Other help: Residents with overdue water bills may be eligible up to $5,000 through a statewide COVID-19 relief program, the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program.
- The Pennsylvania Homeowners Assistance Fund, another statewide program, can provide up to $8,000 for utility services which includes water bills.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.