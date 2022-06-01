6 hours ago - News

Water shutoffs to resume in Philly in July

Taylor Allen
Illustration of a red garden hose coiled in a circle, forming a "no" symbol.
Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Philadelphia announced new water shutoff policies raising the threshold for eligibility Tuesday, more than a month before its pandemic moratorium is set to expire.

Why it matters: The upcoming policies will reduce accounts eligible for shutoffs from roughly 70,000 to about 20,000, according to the city.

Details: The level of delinquency that triggers a shutoff notice will be raised from $150 to $1,000 after July 18, when the moratorium is lifted.

What they're saying: Philadelphia officials told reporters the city will use internal data through other low-income assistance programs to provide additional exemptions to specific households.

  • They mentioned those who've received Medicaid or homeless prevention services within the past year.

Other help: Residents with overdue water bills may be eligible up to $5,000 through a statewide COVID-19 relief program, the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more