5 hours ago - Things to Do
Meet the newest members of the Philadelphia Zoo
Say hello to the Philadelphia Zoo's trio of new Ankole-Watusi cattle.
State of play: The Ankoles, which are known for their massive crescent horns and are called the "cattle of kings," arrived this month.
- Their names were announced this week: Yamaani (speckled), Gaaju (dark brown) and Kutekaana (reddish brown).
Details: The cattle can weigh between 1,200-1,600 pounds each.
- This marks the first time the breed native to Uganda in East Africa has lived at the zoo.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.