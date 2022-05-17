5 hours ago - Things to Do

Meet the newest members of the Philadelphia Zoo

Mike D'Onofrio
Ankole-Watusi cattle. Photo courtesy of the Philadelphia Zoo
Ankole-Watusi cattle. Photo courtesy of the Philadelphia Zoo

Say hello to the Philadelphia Zoo's trio of new Ankole-Watusi cattle.

State of play: The Ankoles, which are known for their massive crescent horns and are called the "cattle of kings," arrived this month.

  • Their names were announced this week: Yamaani (speckled), Gaaju (dark brown) and Kutekaana (reddish brown).

Details: The cattle can weigh between 1,200-1,600 pounds each.

  • This marks the first time the breed native to Uganda in East Africa has lived at the zoo.
