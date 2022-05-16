Thousands of Philly mail-in ballots roll in before the primary

More than 57,700 registered voters have already submitted mail-in ballots ahead of tomorrow's primary election, according to city figures as of last Thursday.

Why it matters: Two years after the use of mail-in ballots was expanded during the pandemic, some voters are "becoming very familiar with the process," while others are not, City Commissioner Lisa Deeley told Axios.

"There are still many voters who are not using it regularly or not at all, so I would say there is a learning curve," said Deeley, who leads the board that oversees the city’s elections.

By the numbers: A total of 105,470 people — approximately 10% of the city's more than 1 million registered voters — requested mail-in ballots for Tuesday's primary, said Nick Custodio, a deputy commissioner under Deeley.

That figure, which also includes replacement ballot requests, is slightly below the 2021 general election, when more than 107,600 mail-in ballot and replacement requests were made. More than 73,100 mail-in ballots were submitted during the November election, Custodio said.

Between the lines: Primary elections traditionally have low turnout in Philly, far below general elections and presidential races.

The last midterm primary election in 2020 saw 32% turnout, and 17% of registered voters participated in 2018.

Be smart: Mail-in ballots must be submitted to county election officials by 8pm on Tuesday.