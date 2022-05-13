May 13, 2022 - Things to Do

What to do in Philly this weekend: festivals, block parties and more

Mike D'Onofrio
A crowd cheers on a clown riding a bicycle in the street
The mud pit. Photo courtesy of Kensington Derby & Arts Festival and New Kensington Community Development Corporation

Got weekend plans? There's plenty to take advantage of in Philly this weekend. Check out our top five picks for things to do:

🚣 College rowers compete on the Schuylkill River Friday and Saturday for the annual Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta, the largest collegiate regatta in the U.S.

🎥 Springfest Film Festival runs Friday through Sunday, featuring a fresh batch of indies, documentaries and international titles.

🎉 The Kensington Derby and Arts Festival will take over Trenton Avenue Saturday, from 12-6pm. Watch wacky homemade vehicles travel along an obstacle course and enjoy more than 100 vendors selling food, goods and more.

🌼 Spring Garden Fest, a block party in the Spring Arts district in Callowhill, will feature beer tents, food trucks and live music Saturday from 12-8pm.

🍺 Another block party will be taking over part of Bella Vista Saturday, from 11am-7pm. Hawthornes Beer, Booze and Bubbly bash will feature a selection of more than 75 beers, champagne and cocktails, as well as food and music.

