What to do in Philly this weekend: festivals, block parties and more

Got weekend plans? There's plenty to take advantage of in Philly this weekend. Check out our top five picks for things to do:

🚣 College rowers compete on the Schuylkill River Friday and Saturday for the annual Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta, the largest collegiate regatta in the U.S.

🎥 Springfest Film Festival runs Friday through Sunday, featuring a fresh batch of indies, documentaries and international titles.

🎉 The Kensington Derby and Arts Festival will take over Trenton Avenue Saturday, from 12-6pm. Watch wacky homemade vehicles travel along an obstacle course and enjoy more than 100 vendors selling food, goods and more.

🌼 Spring Garden Fest, a block party in the Spring Arts district in Callowhill, will feature beer tents, food trucks and live music Saturday from 12-8pm.

🍺 Another block party will be taking over part of Bella Vista Saturday, from 11am-7pm. Hawthornes Beer, Booze and Bubbly bash will feature a selection of more than 75 beers, champagne and cocktails, as well as food and music.