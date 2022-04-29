Your weekend in Philly: Black Pride, Broad Street Run and more

It's nearly May and the sunny forecast ahead makes for a great time to get outside. Here are eight things to do in Philadelphia this weekend:

🏳️‍🌈 Philly Black Pride — a multi-day event celebrating people of color in the LGBTQ+ community — is hosting festivities and parties across the city through Sunday. This year's theme is "Legally Black: Reemergence."

Prices and times vary by event. Visit the group's website for more details.

🛍️ Festival season is in full swing! Here are a few on our radar this weekend:

The Uhuru Health Festival and Flea Market returns to Clark Park on Saturday, from 9am-5pm. Check out more than 100 vendors, health resources, live music and more.

The West Craft Fest brings food trucks, arts and crafts, and music to The Woodlands Saturday, from 11am-5pm.

The Chestnut Hill Home and Garden Festival this Sunday includes more than 150 home and garden vendors, food trucks, entertainment and activities. 11am-5pm.

🇲🇽 Celebrate Mexican culture through art, film and more at Mexican Week, which kicks off with a kid-friendly event this Saturday.

And don't forget about Mexican Restaurant Week, which also gets underway on Saturday! More than a dozen restaurants will offer specials.

🏃🏽 Get outside and enjoy the 2022 Broad Street Run this Sunday, starting at 8am.

Be smart: Visit the city's website for a list of road closures during the event.

🎉 Penn Live Arts is hosting the Philadelphia Children's Festival from 1-5pm Sunday.