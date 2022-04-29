4 mins ago - Things to Do

Your weekend in Philly: Black Pride, Broad Street Run and more

Mike D'Onofrio
It's nearly May and the sunny forecast ahead makes for a great time to get outside. Here are eight things to do in Philadelphia this weekend:

🏳️‍🌈 Philly Black Pride — a multi-day event celebrating people of color in the LGBTQ+ community — is hosting festivities and parties across the city through Sunday. This year's theme is "Legally Black: Reemergence."

  • Prices and times vary by event. Visit the group's website for more details.

🛍️ Festival season is in full swing! Here are a few on our radar this weekend:

🇲🇽 Celebrate Mexican culture through art, film and more at Mexican Week, which kicks off with a kid-friendly event this Saturday.

  • And don't forget about Mexican Restaurant Week, which also gets underway on Saturday! More than a dozen restaurants will offer specials.

🏃🏽 Get outside and enjoy the 2022 Broad Street Run this Sunday, starting at 8am.

🎉 Penn Live Arts is hosting the Philadelphia Children's Festival from 1-5pm Sunday.

  • The free event includes an outdoor concert and activities, but tickets are sold for individual performances.
