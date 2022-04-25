SEPTA unveils $1.1 billion capital budget, largest in agency history

SEPTA announced on Friday a proposed capital budget of more than $1 billion for fiscal year 2023 — its largest budget allocation toward the transit agency's future in its 58-year history.

By the numbers: SEPTA plans to put more than $273 million toward buying new transit vehicles.

$144 million is going to long-term improvement projects, like a trolley modernization program.

$105 million is designated for updating communications and signals systems.

$54 million is for repairing tracks, bridges and other infrastructure needs.

Zoom out: SEPTA also laid out plans to invest $11.4 billion over 12 years, which includes $1.15 billion for vehicle acquisition and infrastructure upgrades.

$1 billion would help make all 21 rail transit stations and 20 Regional Rail stations accessible to people with disabilities.

An $800 million allocation would go in part to replacing Market-Frankford line railcars.

Meanwhile, $390 million is dedicated to the final design and construction of the King Of Prussia rail.

Flashback: Separately, SEPTA released its largest operating budget, at $1.6 billion, earlier this month to cover inflation, such as rising costs for materials, fuel and electricity.

The plan relies on federal pandemic relief, which the agency expects to last until 2024.

What to watch: SEPTA will hold two virtual public hearings on May 23 on the capital budget proposal at 10am and 4pm, before its board considers the plan on June 23.