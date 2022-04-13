Brooklyn subway shooting puts Philly on alert

SEPTA is urging transit riders to report suspicious behavior following a mass shooting in a Brooklyn subway station on Tuesday.

Driving the news: A gunman, who remains at large, set off a smoke canister on a rush-hour subway train in Brooklyn before opening fire on passengers, per the Associated Press. The New York City Fire Department has also said first responders found undetonated devices.

At least 23 people were injured, including 10 wounded by gunfire. Five are in critical condition.

Investigators are trying to track down the renter of a van possibly connected to the attack, who police say has addresses in Philadelphia and Wisconsin, AP reports.

Zoom in: Philadelphia police said the department is working with SEPTA and Amtrak to monitor subways and transportation hubs here after the NYC shooting.