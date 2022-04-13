1 hour ago - News

Brooklyn subway shooting puts Philly on alert

Mike D'Onofrio
Members of the NYPD gather at the site of a shooting at the 36 St subway station in New York City.
Members of the NYPD gather at the site of a shooting at the 36 St. subway station on April 12, 2022 in New York City. Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty

SEPTA is urging transit riders to report suspicious behavior following a mass shooting in a Brooklyn subway station on Tuesday.

Driving the news: A gunman, who remains at large, set off a smoke canister on a rush-hour subway train in Brooklyn before opening fire on passengers, per the Associated Press. The New York City Fire Department has also said first responders found undetonated devices.

  • At least 23 people were injured, including 10 wounded by gunfire. Five are in critical condition.
  • Investigators are trying to track down the renter of a van possibly connected to the attack, who police say has addresses in Philadelphia and Wisconsin, AP reports.

Zoom in: Philadelphia police said the department is working with SEPTA and Amtrak to monitor subways and transportation hubs here after the NYC shooting.

  • SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said Tuesday the agency has boosted patrol levels at major transit hubs.
  • "Our thoughts are with those affected by the tragic events today in Brooklyn as we somberly remind you of our roles in keeping everyone safe. Stay vigilant!" SEPTA wrote in a Twitter post.
