Villanova-Kansas: Where to watch the Final Four game in Philly

Villanova will face off against Kansas in New Orleans Saturday night.

If you're looking to watch the Final Four game in Philly, don some blue and white and check out some of these bars.

McGillin's Olde Ale House: Order a round of the bar's special blue beer on tap for the game.

Xfinity Live! Philadelphia: This South Philly bar has massive TVs, big crowds and lots of energy on game day.

Bar-Ly Chinatown: With more than 30 TVs and 60 beers on tap, Chinatown's only sports bar is always a great bet to watch a game.

Garage in Passyunk: This location will offer $4 Miller Light 16 ounce cans during the game, among its selection of more than 150 canned beers. Bring your own food, or check out the food truck offering gourmet hotdogs.

The Volstead: This alcohol-free, zero-proof bar in Manayunk offers specialty drinks and has a 75-inch TV to watch the game on.