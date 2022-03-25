Philly's March Madness and more ways to spend the weekend

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

March Madness is here as South Philly's Wells Fargo Center hosts the East Region's Sweet 16 on Friday and Elite Eight on Sunday.

Tickets are already sold out, but your favorite sports bars should have you covered.

Looking for other ways to spend the weekend? Here are several options across the city.

🎥 The Israeli Film Festival of Philadelphia kicks off this weekend at the Kimmel Center with a screening of "Greener Pastures" on Saturday at 8pm and "That Orchestra with the Broken Instruments" on Sunday at 7pm.

IFF runs through April 10 at multiple locations for $15-$18.

🧒🏽 Looking for something kid-friendly? Play-a-Palooza at Smith Memorial Playground will host a day full of structured activities and free play.

Price: $10 for kids, free for parents.

🏠 The Philly Home Show returns to the Pennsylvania Convention Center for its final weekend. The annual event draws experts in home improvement to guide homeowners and renters on how to revamp their space.