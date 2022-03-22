Chestnut Street Bridge reopens after two years

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Chestnut Street Bridge is fully open again, with new pedestrian and bicyclist safety improvements, as a $105 million project wraps up.

What's happening: The bridge connecting Center City to University City over the Schuylkill River reopened on Saturday after more than two years of construction, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Why it matters: The 1950s-era bridge is a main artery in and out of Center City and carried an average of 18,300 vehicles per day at the time it was closed.

Details: Crews installed wider sidewalks and railings, replaced the bridge's decorative lighting, repaired and repainted its steel structure, and put in a new concrete deck, among other things.

A new parking-protected bicycle lane was installed along Chestnut Street between 34th and 22nd streets.

What's next: Crews aim to complete minor remaining issues by the early summer, which may require temporarily closing sidewalks and bicycle lanes, according to the DOT.