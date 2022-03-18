Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Seven Philadelphia museums will contribute 100% of all admissions this weekend to the Ukrainian relief effort.

How it works: The museums will donate profits from Saturday and Sunday visits to UNICEF.

The nonprofit is supplying humanitarian aid to families and children in Ukraine in response to the ongoing Russian invasion.

Details: The following museums will participate in the effort:

Of note: You can also donate directly via UNICEF's website.