21 mins ago - News

Philadelphia museums to donate all admissions to Ukraine this weekend

Mike D'Onofrio
Illustration of a first aid bag filled with cash.  
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Seven Philadelphia museums will contribute 100% of all admissions this weekend to the Ukrainian relief effort.

How it works: The museums will donate profits from Saturday and Sunday visits to UNICEF.

  • The nonprofit is supplying humanitarian aid to families and children in Ukraine in response to the ongoing Russian invasion.

Details: The following museums will participate in the effort:

Of note: You can also donate directly via UNICEF's website.

