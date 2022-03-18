Philadelphia museums to donate all admissions to Ukraine this weekend
Seven Philadelphia museums will contribute 100% of all admissions this weekend to the Ukrainian relief effort.
How it works: The museums will donate profits from Saturday and Sunday visits to UNICEF.
- The nonprofit is supplying humanitarian aid to families and children in Ukraine in response to the ongoing Russian invasion.
Details: The following museums will participate in the effort:
- The African American Museum in Philadelphia.
- Betsy Ross House.
- Carpenters' Hall.
- Franklin Square.
- Independence Visitor Center.
- Museum of the American Revolution.
- National Constitution Center.
Of note: You can also donate directly via UNICEF's website.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.