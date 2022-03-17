Philly ranked the best city to celebrate Saint Patrick's Day
If Philadelphians needed confirmation that the city is the best place for St. Patrick's Day, we got it.
Driving the news: Philly ranked No. 1 overall on WalletHub's 2022 list of "Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Celebrations."
- The website compared 200 of the most populated cities in the U.S. on four metrics: St. Patricks' Day traditions, costs, safety and accessibility, and weather.
By the numbers: Philly scored 67.35 out of 100, followed by Boston (65.48), Pittsburgh (64.88) and Chicago (62.18).
Of note: Philadelphians with Irish ancestry account for 4.7% of the city's overall population, which is lower than the surrounding counties.
- Delaware County: 14.6%.
- Bucks County: 13.3%.
- Chester County: 12.5%.
- Montgomery County: 10.5%.
