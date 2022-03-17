2 hours ago - Things to Do

Philly ranked the best city to celebrate Saint Patrick's Day

Mike D'Onofrio
Data: American Community Survey; Map: Will Chase/Axios

If Philadelphians needed confirmation that the city is the best place for St. Patrick's Day, we got it.

Driving the news: Philly ranked No. 1 overall on WalletHub's 2022 list of "Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Celebrations."

  • The website compared 200 of the most populated cities in the U.S. on four metrics: St. Patricks' Day traditions, costs, safety and accessibility, and weather.

By the numbers: Philly scored 67.35 out of 100, followed by Boston (65.48), Pittsburgh (64.88) and Chicago (62.18).

Of note: Philadelphians with Irish ancestry account for 4.7% of the city's overall population, which is lower than the surrounding counties.

  • Delaware County: 14.6%.
  • Bucks County: 13.3%.
  • Chester County: 12.5%.
  • Montgomery County: 10.5%.
