Frontier Airlines to expand domestic flights from Philadelphia
Frontier Airlines is adding six nonstop domestic flights out of Philadelphia International Airport.
Driving the news: The budget carrier will boost its service out of Philly beginning in May, Frontier said in a statement.
Zoom out: Nationally, Frontier is expanding by a total of 27 nonstop routes from a handful of other cities, including Las Vegas and Raleigh-Durham in North Carolina.
Details: The new routes from Philadelphia will begin and run on the following schedule:
- Chicago, starting May 26: daily.
- Kansas City, Missouri, May 27: three times weekly.
- Cincinnati, Ohio, May 27: four times weekly.
- Boston, May 27: four times weekly.
- San Antonio, Texas, June 15: three times weekly.
- Cleveland, Ohio, June 16: three times weekly.
Be smart: The carrier is offering lower fares if flights are booked by March 15.
- Those fares include $29 to Boston and $59 to Chicago.
Between the lines: Frontier agreed to merge with Spirit Airlines last month, combining the country's two largest budget carriers into the fifth-largest U.S. airline, Axios' Dan Primack reported.
What they're saying: The expansion, particularly in Philly, comes as Frontier anticipates an "extremely busy spring and summer travel season," said Daniel Shurz, Frontier's senior vice president of commercial, in a statement.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.