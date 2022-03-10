Frontier Airlines to expand domestic flights from Philadelphia

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Frontier Airlines is adding six nonstop domestic flights out of Philadelphia International Airport.

Driving the news: The budget carrier will boost its service out of Philly beginning in May, Frontier said in a statement.

Zoom out: Nationally, Frontier is expanding by a total of 27 nonstop routes from a handful of other cities, including Las Vegas and Raleigh-Durham in North Carolina.

Details: The new routes from Philadelphia will begin and run on the following schedule:

Chicago, starting May 26: daily.

Kansas City, Missouri, May 27: three times weekly.

Cincinnati, Ohio, May 27: four times weekly.

Boston, May 27: four times weekly.

San Antonio, Texas, June 15: three times weekly.

Cleveland, Ohio, June 16: three times weekly.

Be smart: The carrier is offering lower fares if flights are booked by March 15.

Those fares include $29 to Boston and $59 to Chicago.

Between the lines: Frontier agreed to merge with Spirit Airlines last month, combining the country's two largest budget carriers into the fifth-largest U.S. airline, Axios' Dan Primack reported.

What they're saying: The expansion, particularly in Philly, comes as Frontier anticipates an "extremely busy spring and summer travel season," said Daniel Shurz, Frontier's senior vice president of commercial, in a statement.