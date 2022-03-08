Gas prices reach record high in Philadelphia

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: AAA; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

The pain at the pump is real.

Driving the news: The average cost of regular gas in Philadelphia reached a record high of $4.30 per gallon on Monday, according to AAA.

That's higher than the state average of $4.23, and well up from the city's $3.67 average last month.

The big picture: Russia's invasion of Ukraine is driving up crude oil prices and fueling uncertainty in the market, according to AAA.

The invasion pushed oil prices up $24 a barrel last week — which comes to a 60-cent swing at the pump.

Meanwhile, the U.S. and European countries are eyeing a ban on Russian oil imports.

What's ahead: Don't expect prices to drop soon.