Gas prices reach record high in Philadelphia
The pain at the pump is real.
Driving the news: The average cost of regular gas in Philadelphia reached a record high of $4.30 per gallon on Monday, according to AAA.
- That's higher than the state average of $4.23, and well up from the city's $3.67 average last month.
The big picture: Russia's invasion of Ukraine is driving up crude oil prices and fueling uncertainty in the market, according to AAA.
- The invasion pushed oil prices up $24 a barrel last week — which comes to a 60-cent swing at the pump.
- Meanwhile, the U.S. and European countries are eyeing a ban on Russian oil imports.
What's ahead: Don't expect prices to drop soon.
- "Pump prices will likely continue to rise as crude prices continue to climb," AAA said in a news release.
