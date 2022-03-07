How to help Ukrainians: Philadelphia groups seeking aid

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its second week, Philadelphia groups are turning to the public for help.

The United Ukrainian Relief Committee is asking for humanitarian aid, primarily financial contributions.

The Ukrainian Catholic Archdiocese of Philadelphia is asking for donations.

Checks can be mailed to its headquarters at 810 N Franklin St. They request donors write “Humanitarian Aid Fund for Ukraine” on the check or pay through PayPal.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 is taking donations through Friday at the union headquarters, 11630 Caroline Road.

Donations will go to the Ukrainian American Relief Committee.

Visit the union’s Twitter page for the items needed.

The International Committee of the Red Cross is taking donations to help respond to the humanitarian needs on the ground in Ukraine.

Weavers Way Co-op will donate 100% of sales of the Ukrainian soup green borscht ($9.99 a quart) at all three of its city locations to World Central Kitchen’s program to help Ukraine.