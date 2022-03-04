SEPTA boosts weekend Regional Rail service

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

SEPTA is increasing weekend service on the Regional Rail this March.

What's happening: The stations at West Trenton, Warminster, Glenside and Media/Elwyn are among the Regional Rail lines that will see additional service.

Between the lines: As of this week, Regional Rail is operating at 75% of pre-pandemic levels, not including the upcoming serving additions, according to the transit agency.

Yes, but: From October through December, ridership on Regional Rail was up to 40% from pre-pandemic levels. That dipped to 30% of pre-pandemic levels this January during the Omicron wave.

Go deeper: Regional Rail weekend schedule information can be found on SEPTA's website.