Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade to return after 2 years

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Mark your calendars. Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade comes back from a two-year hiatus on March 13.

Why it matters: The return of the tradition, which has been celebrated in the city since 1771, feels like a taste of normalcy.

The 2020 parade was one of the first major events to be canceled because of the pandemic.

"We've waited the longest [to celebrate]," Grand Marshal Michael Bradley Jr. said.

Details: The festivities begin at the 9am Commemorative Parade Mass, which will be held at Saint Patrick's Church in Center City.

The parade will start on JFK Boulevard between 16th and 20th streets before continuing east on JFK by the north side of City Hall.

It then goes left onto Market Street all the way to Front Street before ending at Penn's Landing.

What's new: All previous grand marshals are invited back this year to march.

The intrigue: The theme is the same as it was supposed to be for 2020: 250 years of faith, family, and heritage.

Karen Boyce McCollum, the senior vice president of the St. Patrick's Day Observance Association, is excited to walk with three generations of her family.

"There's tons of people who march in the name of their ancestors who came to Philadelphia," she said. "It encompasses everything the parade is built on."

What to expect: Prepare for crowds. More than 200 organizations are coming on top of regular spectators.