Screen Time with Yowie owner Shannon Maldonado

Shannon Maldonado is a lifestyle and design guru.

She's the owner and curator behind Yowie, the hip Queen Village decor and homewares store that was crowned Philly's coolest boutique by Bon Appétit.

What's new: Maldonado is now working on expanding her shop into a bigger space that will also include a boutique hotel and cafe.

We asked Maldonado to open up about how she uses tech for work and for fun as part of our recurring Screen Time series.

📱 Device of choice: iPhone 11.

👇🏾 First tap of the day: Asana. It's my to-do list Bible.

🎧 Podcast queue: "Pivot," "The Journal," "Sway," "Who? Weekly," "Not Past It," "Every Outfit," "Swindled."

📸 Most-used non-work app: Instagram or Vogue Runway.

⏯ Currently streaming: "Abbott Elementary," "The Righteous Gemstones," "Ozark," "Succession." We're never NOT watching "Seinfeld."

🎵 On rotation: "Dawn FM" by The Weeknd, "Little Dark Age" by MGMT, "Version" by Mark Ronson, "IGOR" by Tyler the Creator.

📚 Reading list: I just finished "Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber" by Mike Isaac and am starting "Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact" by Liz Wiseman soon.

🤳 Must-follow on social media: @AriaHughes, deputy style editor at Complex.

@PeytonDix, one of the funniest people online.

@Yanggoh and @DMW2011: best style on the internet, period.

📺 How you unplug: Watching reality TV, trying new restaurants or watching old movies.

🪞 Quick tip for people looking to redecorate: Do it slowly over time versus trying to figure out or buy everything at once.