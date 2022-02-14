Screen Time with Yowie owner Shannon Maldonado
Shannon Maldonado is a lifestyle and design guru.
- She's the owner and curator behind Yowie, the hip Queen Village decor and homewares store that was crowned Philly's coolest boutique by Bon Appétit.
What's new: Maldonado is now working on expanding her shop into a bigger space that will also include a boutique hotel and cafe.
We asked Maldonado to open up about how she uses tech for work and for fun as part of our recurring Screen Time series.
📱 Device of choice: iPhone 11.
👇🏾 First tap of the day: Asana. It's my to-do list Bible.
🎧 Podcast queue: "Pivot," "The Journal," "Sway," "Who? Weekly," "Not Past It," "Every Outfit," "Swindled."
📸 Most-used non-work app: Instagram or Vogue Runway.
⏯ Currently streaming: "Abbott Elementary," "The Righteous Gemstones," "Ozark," "Succession." We're never NOT watching "Seinfeld."
🎵 On rotation: "Dawn FM" by The Weeknd, "Little Dark Age" by MGMT, "Version" by Mark Ronson, "IGOR" by Tyler the Creator.
📚 Reading list: I just finished "Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber" by Mike Isaac and am starting "Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact" by Liz Wiseman soon.
🤳 Must-follow on social media: @AriaHughes, deputy style editor at Complex.
- @PeytonDix, one of the funniest people online.
- @Yanggoh and @DMW2011: best style on the internet, period.
📺 How you unplug: Watching reality TV, trying new restaurants or watching old movies.
🪞 Quick tip for people looking to redecorate: Do it slowly over time versus trying to figure out or buy everything at once.
- You sometimes need to live with items for a few weeks or months to understand how they're going to fit into your home and life! AND don't be afraid of color!
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.