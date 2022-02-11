Meats will cost you this Super Bowl Sunday

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The standard spread at your Super Bowl party will likely cost you 8-14% more than it did in 2021, according to a recent Wells Fargo report.

Driving the news: Food prices are skyrocketing, but meat products — up 12-18% — could cause you the most sticker shock, according to the company's analysis of national data.

By the numbers: Chicken wing prices are up 14% and 26% for bone-in and boneless, respectively, from 2021.

Ground hamburger meat is up 17%.

The price of steak increased 23%.

Shrimp prices rose 22%.

Yes, but: Additional staples, like vegetables, salsa and potato chips, rose more modestly.

That includes beer and wine too, which are up 4% and 3% respectively.

The big picture: Consumer prices rose 7.5% over the last year, which is a 40-year high.

What they're saying: Supply chain disruptions driven by the pandemic contribute to rising prices, which manufacturers are passing on to consumers, Wells Fargo economist Karol Flynn told Axios.

The pandemic also has permanently changed buying habits, with more people cooking at home and demanding ready-to-serve products, she added.

"The industry that provides food for U.S. consumers is still finding its balance point," Flynn said

Zoom in: The price increases are pinching restaurants too, said Frank Byrne, owner of Byrne's Tavern, a chicken wing mecca in Port Richmond.

Byrne called the rising prices "outrageous," especially for wings, cooking oil and takeout packaging, and he was worried about passing all of them onto customers.

He has stockpiled about 5,000 pounds worth of chicken wings for the Super Bowl, the overwhelming majority of which are sold through takeout orders.

"You don't know what's going to happen the next day. My margins are for s--t," he said.

What's ahead: Whether these price hikes are here to stay is unknown, Flynn said.