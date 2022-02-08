University of Pennsylvania student competes in college "Jeopardy!"

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A University of Pennsylvania student is competing in the "Jeopardy! National College Championship" for a chance to win a top prize of $250,000.

What's happening: Mehek Boparai is among 36 undergrads taking part in the quiz show on ABC, which begins Friday night and runs through Feb. 22.

The episode featuring Boparai, 21, up against two other students will air Wednesday at 8pm.

What she's saying: Boparai, of Hanford, California, told Axios that watching "Jeopardy!" was a "family affair" for years, but she tuned into more episodes while learning from home during the beginning of the pandemic.

"It gave me an excuse to spend all day learning about random things," she said about the experience leading up to the taping.

The senior, who's majoring in English, said her strengths going into the game show were literature and history.

Her weakness? Sports.

Of note: Mitch Macek, a sophomore attending Villanova University, will also compete in the championship, according to the game show’s website.

Zoom out: All the competitors will take home prize money.

Second place will win $100,000, and third gets $50,000. The remaining contestants will receive between $10,000 and $35,000.

How to watch: The quarterfinals will air on ABC from 8-9pm Tuesday through Friday and will resume next week.