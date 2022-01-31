Screen Time with Keith Leaphart of Philly startup Philanthropi

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Keith Leaphart is a philanthropic pioneer — and his Philly-based startup just raised more than $4 million in funding.

State of play: Leaphart's Philanthropi has two big draws.

It offers a platform in which charities can connect directly with potential donors — and a dashboard that lets individuals manage and track the impact of their donations.

Of note: Leaphart also is the chairperson of the Lenfest Foundation.

Axios chatted with Leaphart about how he uses his phone for work and for fun as part of our recurring Screen Time series. Read on for his picks:

📱 Device of choice: Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max.

👇🏾 First tap of the day: Mail app on iPhone. Building a business and fundraising mode — check it all day every day!

🎧 Podcast queue: "The Daily" from the New York Times.

🧠 Most-used non-work app: Ball Sort Puzzle — I am convinced it keeps my brain sharp!

⏯ Currently streaming: "Ozark," Season Four.

🎵 On rotation: "30" by Adele, "Donda" by Kanye West and "White Noise for Sleeping Babies" (I have a newborn baby).

📚 Reading list: "Blitzscaling: The Lightning-Fast Path to Building Massively Valuable Companies" by Reid Hoffman, and "The 1619 Project: A New American Origin Story" by Nikole Hannah-Jones.

👉🏾 Who is a must-follow on social media? Snoop Dogg.

💤 How you unplug: What's that? I guess when I sleep.