No "robo-umps" for Phillies' Triple-A team
For at least another year, fans of the Phillies' Triple-A affiliate can take part in a long-held baseball tradition: heckling the umpires.
What's happening: It appears that the Automated Ball-Strike system, which is made up of what's commonly referred to as a "robo-umps," is coming to 11 Triple-A markets, Axios' Jeff Tracy writes.
- But the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, who play in Allentown, aren't among them.
The big picture: The independent Atlantic League has used the technology, which determines balls and strikes for plate umpires, since 2019.
- The league is now doing away with it, saying it's completed its assessment. But the league said an MLB affiliate would continue testing the tech.
Of note: The robo-umps are meant to speed up games and increase action.
