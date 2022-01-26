No "robo-umps" for Phillies' Triple-A team

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

For at least another year, fans of the Phillies' Triple-A affiliate can take part in a long-held baseball tradition: heckling the umpires.

What's happening: It appears that the Automated Ball-Strike system, which is made up of what's commonly referred to as a "robo-umps," is coming to 11 Triple-A markets, Axios' Jeff Tracy writes.

But the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, who play in Allentown, aren't among them.

The big picture: The independent Atlantic League has used the technology, which determines balls and strikes for plate umpires, since 2019.

The league is now doing away with it, saying it's completed its assessment. But the league said an MLB affiliate would continue testing the tech.

Of note: The robo-umps are meant to speed up games and increase action.