It all started with a tweet. Then a first kiss at the 2018 Eagles Super Bowl parade. And now the most Philly love story of all time has come full circle.

What's happening: Four years ago, two Philly sports fans celebrating the Eagles' first-ever Super Bowl win recreated the famous photo of a World War II sailor kissing a dental assistant in Times Square.

On Friday, the couple returned to that same spot. But this time, the kiss ended on bended knee.

Flashback: On Feb. 4, 2018, Philly sports writer Shamus Clancy tweeted the 1945 photo most well-known as "The Kiss," saying facetiously, "me and your girl on Broad Street."

Ashley Suder tweeted back, saying she'd be willing to recreate the picture at the parade.

They took the photo and have been together ever since.

Shamus Clancy (left) and Ashley Suder recreate the 1945 World War II kissing photo. Photo courtesy of Enzo Siciliano

How it happened: Clancy popped the question after Friday's Sixers game. The duo stopped to get drinks with friends at the Pub on Passyunk East, near where they first met.

Clancy walked Suder to the corner of South Broad and Federal streets and asked her if she wanted to recreate their picture.

They did, and that's when Clancy got down on one knee and asked, "Will you marry me?"

What they're saying: Clancy told Axios he'd been planning the proposal for over a month.

He said the 10 hours before he popped the question were full of anxiety, as if the ring might burn "a hole in my pocket."

Suder said she's elated, and that she wasn't expecting it. She described her relationship with Clancy as something that was "just meant to be."

Plus: She loves their mutual bond over Philly sports.

"We turn into outrageous people over watching sports," Suder said. "We scream our heads off, and it is just so fun to be able to do that with someone else."

Clancy said his fiancée gives him "the strength and guidance to become a better person."

"I take some of my own responsibility for my maturation and growing up, but I think being with her is the inspiration to become a better person," he said.

Of note: The original Alfred Eisenstaedt picture became controversial after it was discovered the sailor kissed the woman without consent.

In the Clancy-Suder love story, Suder was the one with the idea, and the two mutually met up to take the plunge.

Their advice: Give Twitter a chance to find love.

"I know a lot of people who've met other people on Twitter and are dating," Clancy said.

What's next: The couple said they'll likely wed some time next year.