What to watch after Philly delays vaccine mandate for city employees

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Philadelphia has delayed its vaccine mandate for city employees to Jan. 24.

Catch up quick: The city announced in November that all 22,000 unionized employees would soon be required to show proof of vaccination or get an exemption for religious or medical reasons.

The deadline was originally scheduled for last Friday.

Of note: Employees that fail to meet the requirements will be put on administrative leave for 15 days.

If they don't do so by the end of that period, they will be fired.

Between the lines: The deadline was pushed back as the Kenney administration remains in arbitration proceedings with city unions over the vaccine mandate, including the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5.

The city already has reached an agreement with unions DC33 and DC47.

The Kenney administration did not rule out more delays around implementing the mandate in the future.

Zoom out: The police and fire departments both have vaccination rates between 61%-70%, which are some of the lowest among city departments.

What they're saying: Mike Neilon, a spokesperson for the police union, declined to comment, saying, "We have nothing further to add on the vaccine front."