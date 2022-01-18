What to watch after Philly delays vaccine mandate for city employees
Philadelphia has delayed its vaccine mandate for city employees to Jan. 24.
Catch up quick: The city announced in November that all 22,000 unionized employees would soon be required to show proof of vaccination or get an exemption for religious or medical reasons.
- The deadline was originally scheduled for last Friday.
Of note: Employees that fail to meet the requirements will be put on administrative leave for 15 days.
- If they don't do so by the end of that period, they will be fired.
Between the lines: The deadline was pushed back as the Kenney administration remains in arbitration proceedings with city unions over the vaccine mandate, including the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5.
- The city already has reached an agreement with unions DC33 and DC47.
- The Kenney administration did not rule out more delays around implementing the mandate in the future.
Zoom out: The police and fire departments both have vaccination rates between 61%-70%, which are some of the lowest among city departments.
What they're saying: Mike Neilon, a spokesperson for the police union, declined to comment, saying, "We have nothing further to add on the vaccine front."
