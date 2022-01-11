Screen Time with hip-hop artist Udini La Voz

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Odin Palacio is a bilingual hip-hop artist and activist working to empower Latino youth in the city.

State of play: A Panama native now based in Philadelphia, Palacio is better known by his stage name Udini La Voz.

He also co-founded Higher Than 7 Productions, an entertainment and production company that streams urban music, movies and other content.

We asked Palacio to open up about how he uses his phone for work and for fun as part of our recurring Screen Time series. Read on for his picks:

📱 Device of choice: iPhone 12.

👇🏽 First tap of the day: Headspace.

🎧 Podcast queue: The episode of "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" featuring Will Smith about "owning your truth."

📺 Streaming: "Oldhead."

📚 Reading list: "Becoming Supernatural: How Common People are Doing the Uncommon" by Joe Dispenza.

🎵 On rotation: John Legend's "Bigger Love" album.

📸 Most-used app: Instagram.

➡️ Must follow on social media: @PhillycamVoices.

🔌 How do you unplug? "Isolate from people, disconnect from daily habits that don't serve me any good, disconnect from social media."