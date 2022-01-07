Mass COVID testing clinic comes to Philadelphia

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A new federal COVID testing clinic is now open in Southwest Philadelphia.

What's happening: The free clinic at Cibotti Recreation Center, 2500 S 77th St., is open every day from 7am-5pm.

It's funded by the CDC and could potentially conduct more than 500 PCR tests daily.

The big picture: The city is reporting its highest average daily case count of the pandemic — more than 3,100. Nearly 2 in 5 tests are coming back positive, and the city's top doctor said that's likely a "massive undercount."

Meanwhile, at-home rapid testing kits remain in short supply.

How it works: The new clinic will offer testing to those who pre-register for an appointment and will accept walk-ups.

Visit this website to register.

Zoom out: Scores of COVID testing sites are located throughout Philly at pharmacies, city health centers and pop-up sites.