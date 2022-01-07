Mass COVID testing clinic comes to Philadelphia
A new federal COVID testing clinic is now open in Southwest Philadelphia.
What's happening: The free clinic at Cibotti Recreation Center, 2500 S 77th St., is open every day from 7am-5pm.
- It's funded by the CDC and could potentially conduct more than 500 PCR tests daily.
The big picture: The city is reporting its highest average daily case count of the pandemic — more than 3,100. Nearly 2 in 5 tests are coming back positive, and the city's top doctor said that's likely a "massive undercount."
- Meanwhile, at-home rapid testing kits remain in short supply.
How it works: The new clinic will offer testing to those who pre-register for an appointment and will accept walk-ups.
- Visit this website to register.
Zoom out: Scores of COVID testing sites are located throughout Philly at pharmacies, city health centers and pop-up sites.
- Find a list of testing sites on the city's website.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.