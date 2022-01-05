2 hours ago - News

Philly gets a new poet laureate

Mike D'Onofrio
Airea Matthews sits on red-carpeted stairs.
Airea Matthews. Photo courtesy of Ryan Collerd/The Free Library of Philadelphia

Philadelphia has a new ambassador of verse.

What's happening: Airea Matthews was named the city's poet laureate on Tuesday, a post she will hold for the next two years.

  • Trapeta Mayson is the outgoing poet laureate.

Details: Matthews directs the poetry program at Bryn Mawr College, where she serves as an assistant professor.

  • She has won several awards, including for her first collection of poems in "Simulacra."

What she's saying: "At some point in many of our lives, poetry has touched us at exactly the moment when we needed comfort, inspiration, camaraderie, or support," Matthews said in a released statement.

  • "During my term I aim to publicly increase these serendipitous engagements with art and language," she added.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more