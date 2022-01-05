Philly gets a new poet laureate

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Philadelphia has a new ambassador of verse.

What's happening: Airea Matthews was named the city's poet laureate on Tuesday, a post she will hold for the next two years.

Trapeta Mayson is the outgoing poet laureate.

Details: Matthews directs the poetry program at Bryn Mawr College, where she serves as an assistant professor.

She has won several awards, including for her first collection of poems in "Simulacra."

What she's saying: "At some point in many of our lives, poetry has touched us at exactly the moment when we needed comfort, inspiration, camaraderie, or support," Matthews said in a released statement.