Philadelphia's holiday lights debate, as told by Axios readers
Axios Philadelphia readers prefer traditional holiday decorations, according to the results of a recent survey of 126 people.
State of play: More than twice as many respondents chose white/clear lights compared to colorful bulbs.
- Yes, but: Some were split and go wild with a mix of both.
Between the lines: A smattering of people had their hearts set on decorating their homes with one specific colored light, like red or green.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.