Philadelphia's holiday lights debate, as told by Axios readers

Axios Philadelphia readers prefer traditional holiday decorations, according to the results of a recent survey of 126 people.

State of play: More than twice as many respondents chose white/clear lights compared to colorful bulbs.

  • Yes, but: Some were split and go wild with a mix of both.

Between the lines: A smattering of people had their hearts set on decorating their homes with one specific colored light, like red or green.

