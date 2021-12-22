Philadelphia's holiday lights debate, as told by Axios readers

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Axios survey; Chart: Axios Visuals

Axios Philadelphia readers prefer traditional holiday decorations, according to the results of a recent survey of 126 people.

State of play: More than twice as many respondents chose white/clear lights compared to colorful bulbs.

Yes, but: Some were split and go wild with a mix of both.

Between the lines: A smattering of people had their hearts set on decorating their homes with one specific colored light, like red or green.