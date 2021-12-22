Philadelphia's noteworthy restaurant openings of 2021

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Philadelphia's food scene continues to grow even in the face of the ongoing pandemic.

The big picture: The restaurant industry has struggled to contend with dining restrictions, rising food prices, labor shortages and supply chain disruptions during the past two years.

Yes, but: Eateries have rolled with the punches and evolved.

Restaurants throughout the city continue to offer creative to-go options, and some streeteries are here to stay, depending on the location.

Zoom out: It's not just locals who have noticed the city's ambitious restaurant scene.

Our picks: Here are some of the most talked-about restaurants that opened this year.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Down North accolades include being named one of Bon Appétit's Heads of Table, and to remove a reference to a Champions of Change award given to the pizzeria's former owner.