Philadelphia's top Instacart orders of 2021

Instacart has the goods on what Philadelphia is eating.

Driving the news: The top purchases that dominated Philly's Instacart orders in 2021 were turkey bacon, salmon fillets, spinach, tofu and frozen vegetarian burgers, according to a recent report from the grocery delivery company.

Details: Other highly sought after grocery items via Instacart orders this year included cereal bars, frozen French toast and cheesecake.

Products on the decline included fingerling potatoes, frozen tropical fruits, pre-cut fresh vegetables and all-purpose flour.

Philadelphians ordered more plant-based meat than 93% of U.S. Instacart customers.

Zoom in: During the week of Valentine's Day, the most popular Instacart orders in Philadelphia were lobster tails, fresh-cut roses, sprinkles, flower bouquets and filet mignon.

When it came to the most popular ice cream flavors (besides chocolate and vanilla), Philadelphians preferred cookies and cream, strawberry, mint chip, cookie dough and butter pecan.

And around Thanksgiving, collard greens, baking dishes and canned cranberries were among the most popular Instacart orders.

Of note: Philadelphians didn't pass on the baked feta pasta craze earlier this year, which was started by Jenni Häyrinen after she posted a recipe on her TikTok account in January.

The number of Instacart orders in Philadelphia containing ingredients for baked feta pasta had its highest spike on Feb. 11.

Fun fact: Customers in Philadelphia ordered enough bananas to create a stack as high as 3,912 Independence Halls, according to Instacart.

