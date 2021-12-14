Philadelphia's top Instacart orders of 2021
Instacart has the goods on what Philadelphia is eating.
Driving the news: The top purchases that dominated Philly's Instacart orders in 2021 were turkey bacon, salmon fillets, spinach, tofu and frozen vegetarian burgers, according to a recent report from the grocery delivery company.
Details: Other highly sought after grocery items via Instacart orders this year included cereal bars, frozen French toast and cheesecake.
- Products on the decline included fingerling potatoes, frozen tropical fruits, pre-cut fresh vegetables and all-purpose flour.
- Philadelphians ordered more plant-based meat than 93% of U.S. Instacart customers.
Zoom in: During the week of Valentine's Day, the most popular Instacart orders in Philadelphia were lobster tails, fresh-cut roses, sprinkles, flower bouquets and filet mignon.
- When it came to the most popular ice cream flavors (besides chocolate and vanilla), Philadelphians preferred cookies and cream, strawberry, mint chip, cookie dough and butter pecan.
- And around Thanksgiving, collard greens, baking dishes and canned cranberries were among the most popular Instacart orders.
Of note: Philadelphians didn't pass on the baked feta pasta craze earlier this year, which was started by Jenni Häyrinen after she posted a recipe on her TikTok account in January.
- The number of Instacart orders in Philadelphia containing ingredients for baked feta pasta had its highest spike on Feb. 11.
Fun fact: Customers in Philadelphia ordered enough bananas to create a stack as high as 3,912 Independence Halls, according to Instacart.
Go deeper: Check out the data and other fun facts in the full report.
