W Philadelphia unveils new winter cocktails at hotel lounge

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

W Philadelphia recently rolled out a new winter cocktail line at the hotel's Living Room lounge, and I had to check it out.

What I tried: Fireside Lit ($18) is a fun choice for tequila lovers. The cocktail has both mezcal and Reposado tequila, mixed with Campari, blood orange and lime.

Cozy Up ($16) is an old-fashioned with Maker's Mark bourbon, orange, five-spice syrup and bitters. It's a solid take on the staple, but nothing too adventurous.

My partner loved the Downtown Herby ($17), a cocktail with Hendrick's Gin, génépy, sage lime cordial, rosemary and soda.

Fireside Lit (left) and Cozy Up are two of the winter cocktails at the W Philadelphia Hotel. Photo: Taylor Allen/Axios

Yes, but: The real star of the show is the winter holiday displays.

The glimmer of all the lights makes you feel like you're at a New Year's Eve ball.

Winter light decorations in the Living Room at the W Philadelphia Hotel. Photo: Anthony Pearson for Axios

What's next: The hotel will unveil another separate winter cocktail menu in January for its rooftop.