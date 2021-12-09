W Philadelphia unveils new winter cocktails at hotel lounge
W Philadelphia recently rolled out a new winter cocktail line at the hotel's Living Room lounge, and I had to check it out.
What I tried: Fireside Lit ($18) is a fun choice for tequila lovers. The cocktail has both mezcal and Reposado tequila, mixed with Campari, blood orange and lime.
- Cozy Up ($16) is an old-fashioned with Maker's Mark bourbon, orange, five-spice syrup and bitters. It's a solid take on the staple, but nothing too adventurous.
- My partner loved the Downtown Herby ($17), a cocktail with Hendrick's Gin, génépy, sage lime cordial, rosemary and soda.
Yes, but: The real star of the show is the winter holiday displays.
- The glimmer of all the lights makes you feel like you're at a New Year's Eve ball.
What's next: The hotel will unveil another separate winter cocktail menu in January for its rooftop.
