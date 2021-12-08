19 mins ago - Food and Drink
New Jersey natives review Fishtown favorite Pizzeria Beddia
Mike D'Onofrio
On the left, Cantabrian anchovies and a salad with fresh vegetigable; on the right, two pizza pies from Pizzeria Beddia in Fishtown.
Cantabrian anchovies, a salad with apples and radishes and two pizza pies from Pizzeria Beddia in Fishtown. Photos: Mike D'Onofrio and Alexa Mencia/Axios

As New Jersey natives — where good pizza is plentiful — we felt compelled to give our take on one of Philly’s best pizza joints, Pizzeria Beddia.

State of plate: If you're looking for a top-of-the-line pizzeria experience, this Fishtown spot won't disappoint.

  • Enjoy shared seating, old school kitchen tables and lighting that's perfect for snapping Instagram photos.

Tip: Don't skimp on the small plates.

  • Mike gravitated toward the judion beans ($8) and Cantabrian anchovies ($14), rarities on restaurant menus.
  • The tomato pie appetizer ($4), one of Taylor's favorites, will whet your appetite for the main course, and help you sop up extra oil on your plate.
  • The salad of fresh greens with seasonably appropriate watermelon radishes ($12) was also top notch.

The intrigue: Now, is this the best pizza in America? Mike doesn't think so but that doesn't mean it's not worth the trip.

  • The plain pizza — $23 — check all the boxes for a top quality pie: Red sauce tang, good mozzarella and thin and crispy crust.
  • Taylor recommends the the "angry" arrabiata pie ($25) for fellow chiles enthusiasts.

The bottom line: While Jersey pizza will always hold a special place in our hearts, a quality pie in Philly isn't that hard to find.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more