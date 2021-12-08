New Jersey natives review Fishtown favorite Pizzeria Beddia
As New Jersey natives — where good pizza is plentiful — we felt compelled to give our take on one of Philly’s best pizza joints, Pizzeria Beddia.
State of plate: If you're looking for a top-of-the-line pizzeria experience, this Fishtown spot won't disappoint.
- Enjoy shared seating, old school kitchen tables and lighting that's perfect for snapping Instagram photos.
Tip: Don't skimp on the small plates.
- Mike gravitated toward the judion beans ($8) and Cantabrian anchovies ($14), rarities on restaurant menus.
- The tomato pie appetizer ($4), one of Taylor's favorites, will whet your appetite for the main course, and help you sop up extra oil on your plate.
- The salad of fresh greens with seasonably appropriate watermelon radishes ($12) was also top notch.
The intrigue: Now, is this the best pizza in America? Mike doesn't think so but that doesn't mean it's not worth the trip.
- The plain pizza — $23 — check all the boxes for a top quality pie: Red sauce tang, good mozzarella and thin and crispy crust.
- Taylor recommends the the "angry" arrabiata pie ($25) for fellow chiles enthusiasts.
The bottom line: While Jersey pizza will always hold a special place in our hearts, a quality pie in Philly isn't that hard to find.
- Mike's favorites include the Couch Tomato in Manayunk and Tacconelli's in Port Richmond.
