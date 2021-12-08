New Jersey natives review Fishtown favorite Pizzeria Beddia

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

As New Jersey natives — where good pizza is plentiful — we felt compelled to give our take on one of Philly’s best pizza joints, Pizzeria Beddia.

State of plate: If you're looking for a top-of-the-line pizzeria experience, this Fishtown spot won't disappoint.

Enjoy shared seating, old school kitchen tables and lighting that's perfect for snapping Instagram photos.

Tip: Don't skimp on the small plates.

Mike gravitated toward the judion beans ($8) and Cantabrian anchovies ($14), rarities on restaurant menus.

The tomato pie appetizer ($4), one of Taylor's favorites, will whet your appetite for the main course, and help you sop up extra oil on your plate.

The salad of fresh greens with seasonably appropriate watermelon radishes ($12) was also top notch.

The intrigue: Now, is this the best pizza in America? Mike doesn't think so but that doesn't mean it's not worth the trip.

The plain pizza — $23 — check all the boxes for a top quality pie: Red sauce tang, good mozzarella and thin and crispy crust.

Taylor recommends the the "angry" arrabiata pie ($25) for fellow chiles enthusiasts.

The bottom line: While Jersey pizza will always hold a special place in our hearts, a quality pie in Philly isn't that hard to find.