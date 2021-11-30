Philadelphia monitors new Omicron variant

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Omicron, the new COVID-19 variant, has not been detected in Philadelphia as of Monday, a city health department spokesperson told Axios.

Driving the news: The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is monitoring the variant and working with federal health officials to learn more about what to expect, spokesperson James Garrow said.

The big picture: President Biden said on Monday that Omicron is "a cause for concern, not a cause for panic."

Much remains unknown about the new variant, including how transmissible it is and how effective vaccines are against it, according to the World Health Organization.

But Omicron will "inevitably" be found in the U.S., Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said this weekend.

Zoom in: While the city is not issuing any new COVID restrictions over Omicron, Garrow said there is "still a real and present threat" to Philadelphians as local cases of the Delta variant are now rising.

"It's smart for people to keep an eye out for updates on Omicron, but to take precautions against the Delta variant," he said.

Of note: The Philadelphia School District is not considering any changes to its COVID protocols due to Omicron at this point, district spokesperson Monica Lewis said.