Inflation bakes in higher costs to Thanksgiving dinner this year

Data: American Farm Bureau Federation; Chart: Sarah Grillo and Will Chase/Axios; Note: Milk was removed from our analysis, resulting in minor differences between our totals and those reported by the Farm Bureau Federation

It's not your imagination: Cooking a Thanksgiving feast will cost you more this year.

Driving the news: The national average cost of a holiday dinner for 10 is up 14% compared to last year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.

A 16-pound turkey will set you back nearly $24, almost $5 more than the average cost last year.

Why it matters: Inflation, supply chain issues and "high global demand for food, particularly meat," have all contributed to the cost increases, Veronica Nigh, the bureau's senior economist, said in a release.

Details: Ingredients for a "classic" menu rose to $53 nationally, per AFBF. Add a few more items to your table, like ham and russet potatoes, and the price goes to $68.

Yes, but: The Farm Bureau's math is based on feeding a 10-person gathering, which comes out to less than $6 a person.

Zoom in: Pennsylvania Farm Bureau spokesperson Bill Zeiders said rising transportation costs and inflation are driving up the price of Thanksgiving dinner staples in the state.

The good news? "There will be plenty of turkeys to meet demand this year," Zeiders said, crediting turkey farmers who worked throughout the pandemic.

