D'Angelo's is still serving up iconic Italian food to Philadelphia

Over the past weekend, I celebrated one of my friend’s birthdays at D'Angelo’s Ristorante Italiano and Lounge in Rittenhouse Row.

The take: This is the spot if you want old-fashioned Italian cuisine.

Flashback: This place isn’t new. Sibling co-owners Sal and Tony D’Angelo have been serving their iconic food for over 30 years. The restaurant is also a multiple Best of Philly Award winner.

The main event: I ordered the lasagna. It's a safe choice, but it was an also an amazing decision — with a massive serving of sausage, ground veal, eggs, mushrooms, mozzarella, ricotta and parmigiana cheese in a meat sauce.

It's big enough to split with two people, but it's so good you probably won't want to.

We also ordered the fried calamari as an appetizer. I loved the crunchy outer-casing and I personally love eating the tentacles in particular.

Go visit: 256 S 20th Street. Tues.-Sat., 4-10pm.