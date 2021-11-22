12 hours ago - Food and Drink
D'Angelo's is still serving up iconic Italian food to Philadelphia
Taylor Allen
D'Angelo's lasagna. Photo: Taylor Allen/Axios

Over the past weekend, I celebrated one of my friend’s birthdays at D'Angelo’s Ristorante Italiano and Lounge in Rittenhouse Row.

The take: This is the spot if you want old-fashioned Italian cuisine.

Flashback: This place isn’t new. Sibling co-owners Sal and Tony D’Angelo have been serving their iconic food for over 30 years. The restaurant is also a multiple Best of Philly Award winner.

The main event: I ordered the lasagna. It's a safe choice, but it was an also an amazing decision — with a massive serving of sausage, ground veal, eggs, mushrooms, mozzarella, ricotta and parmigiana cheese in a meat sauce.

  • It's big enough to split with two people, but it's so good you probably won't want to.
  • We also ordered the fried calamari as an appetizer. I loved the crunchy outer-casing and I personally love eating the tentacles in particular.

Go visit: 256 S 20th Street. Tues.-Sat., 4-10pm.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more