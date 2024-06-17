Kitchen Sink: News hog

🎻 A new chamber music event in Fayetteville, dubbed the Ozark Music Festival, is planned for June 2025. (Fayetteville Flyer)

🦜 Arkansan Peter McIndoe and co-writer Connor Gaydos have turned their online joke "Birds Aren't Real" into a book of the same name. (New York Times book review)

🐊 Applications for alligator-hunting licenses will be accepted by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission through June 30. (KNWA)