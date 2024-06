Share on email (opens in new window)

It's starting to feel a lot like summer. So act like it this weekend.

ğŸ˜Ž Bentonville First Friday — Head to the downtown Bentonville square for food, vendors and live music. This month's theme is fashion. 3-9pm today.

ğŸŽ¡ Mudtown Days — The 46th annual festival in Lowell has a full schedule of activities like live music, a carnival, car show and a petting zoo. Events start tonight and run all day Saturday at Ward Nail Park.

ğŸŽ¤ Live music — You can still get tickets starting at $25 to see Dierks Bentley at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion on Saturday.

There's also a free reggae fest tonight and funk fest Saturday night at Butterfield Stage downtown Rogers.

