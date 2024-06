ğŸ¦ž The Red Lobster in Fayetteville is among those at risk of closing, as the chain faces financial troubles. (CNN)

🧑‍⚖️ A Pulaski County circuit judge on Wednesday blocked the state from banning gender-neutral driver's licenses and state ID cards. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

🗳 An advocacy group on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against Secretary of State John Thurston, the Arkansas State Board of Election Commissioners and the county clerks of Benton, Pulaski and Washington counties, challenging a new rule requiring Arkansas voter registration applications to be signed with a "wet signature." (Arkansas Advocate)