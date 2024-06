🏠The Fayetteville City Council on Tuesday voted 5-3 against reserving $1 million for a housing task force still in development. (Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

ğŸŽ£ Arkansas lawmakers are discussing holding a special session after they did not approve the state Game and Fish Commission's budget before the end of the fiscal session last month. (Arkansas Advocate)

💰 The state's general revenue collections in May increased by $10.7 million, or 1.8%, from a year ago to $596.5 billion. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

📚 Education company Solution Tree has asked Arkansas' education secretary to remove a $99.4 million professional-development training contract from legislative review after lawmakers criticized past performance and cost. (Arkansas Advocate)