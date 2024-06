Backyard food and drink stations offer a hot backyard upgrade, custom architects nationwide say.

The big picture: Nearly one-third of bespoke homes designed in the past year include an outdoor kitchen, according to a new survey by Residential Design magazine and John Burns Research and Consulting.

Beverage fridges, grills and firepits are some of the most common al fresco features.

Data: Taskrabbit; Chart: Axios Visuals

Yes, but: You don't need to devote tons of your own time and money to spruce up the backyard.

Taskrabbit backyard bookings climbed 12% through April compared to the same time period in 2023, per data from the gig marketplace.

Worth's thought bubble: I recently talked with friends who plan to install a dedicated dog-washing room in their next home, with access to the backyard.