🦷 The Arkansas Department of Human Services will end its Medicaid managed-care dental insurance program and move its recipients to a fee-for-service program. (Arkansas Advocate)

💼 Terry Martin will resign as the University of Arkansas provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs and return to a position as an electrical-engineering professor, effective next June. (Northwest Arkansas Business Journal)

🧑‍⚖️ The Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition is suing Washington County, claiming it cannot use American Rescue Plan Act money to expand the county jail. (Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)