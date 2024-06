A reminder that Brood XIX of the so-called "cicadapocalypse" is out and about doing their party thang right now.

State of play: North-central Arkansas was predicted as a place to see the emergence of this 13-year brood.

That's where these periodical cicadas were photographed in late May.

The bottom line: They're gonna mate, lay eggs and die — generally by mid-June — so if you're into checking them out, the time is now.

Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios