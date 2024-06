Share on email (opens in new window)

Jun 3, 2024 - Things to Do

Get out and about this week.

🎸 First Thursday β€” This free, kid-friendly festival in downtown Fayetteville features live music, group bike rides and vendors.

⚾️ Baseball games β€” The Northwest Arkansas Naturals play a six-game series against the Wichita Wind Surge starting Tuesday night at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. Get tickets starting at $9.

β™Ÿ Game nights β€” Play board games tonight at The Botanical in Bentonville or chess tonight and bingo Tuesday at Rendezvous Junction Brewing in Rogers.