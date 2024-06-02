🏔️ Four easy-to-get-to NWA hikes

Great hikes are a few miles away from just about anywhere in Northwest Arkansas. It's one of the reasons the area is consistently rated highly on various lists naming it a great place to live.

The big picture: There's no need to wait for the weekend to unplug and explore. With a little planning, you can leave the office, go any direction, hit a trail and make it home soon after sundown.

⬆️ North — Bella Vista is home to several low-impact trails, notably Tanyard Creek Nature Trail, which offers waterfalls and creeks.

Rated as easy, the nature trail loops 2.2 miles with about 200 feet of elevation gain.

⬇️ South — Just 24 miles from Fayetteville, Devil's Den State Park has several routes to explore, but the Yellow Rock Trail may have the best payoff for views.

The 3-ish mile loop is rated as moderately difficult with nearly 500 feet of elevation gain.

➡️ East — Another collection of footpaths and mountain bike trails can be found at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area, where activities range from an overnight trip to a quick walk on the Shaddox Hollow Nature Trail. The park is about 25 miles from Springdale.

The 1.5-mile loop is rated as easy to moderate with about 240 feet of total elevation gain.

⬅️ West — A bit of a hidden gem, the Lincoln Lake Loop can be a workout in places but offers plenty of spots to rest and check out the scenery. Crossing the creek at the halfway point can be tricky in high water; be prepared to wade.

The loop is about 4.5 miles and is rated as intermediate with nearly 400 feet of elevation gain.

The bottom line: Trails noted here allow dogs, but they must be leashed.